President greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra and said the festival is a reminder to strengthen one's faith in higher human ideals.

The festival of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the victory of good over evil.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens. The festival of Vijayadashami marks the victory of justice over injustice," the President said.

"This sacred festival reminds us to further strengthen our faith in higher human ideals," she said.

"Many inspiring stories of dignity, commitment to duty, purity of conduct, humility and courageous struggle for justice are associated with this festival. These stories should be our source of inspiration.

"May this festival of faith and zeal bring success, prosperity and happiness for all," Murmu said. PTI NES DIV DIV