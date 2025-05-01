President Murmu greets citizens on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the formation day of their states, and expressed hope that the two states will play an important role in making India a developed nation.

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on May 1, 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds.

"On the foundation day of Gujarat state, I extend my heartiest greetings to all my countrymen, especially my Gujarati brothers and sisters living in India and abroad.

"This land of sons like Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world, and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united India, has always shown the way to humanity," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The people of Gujarat have increased India's prestige across the world on the strength of their talent, dedication and hard work, she said.

"I am confident that Gujarat will set new standards of progress and will make a significant contribution in making India a world power," Murmu said.

गुजरात राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मैं सभी देशवासियों, विशेषकर देश-विदेश में रह रहे गुजराती भाई-बहनों को हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। विश्व को शांति एवं अहिंसा का संदेश देने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी और भारत को एकता के सूत्र में बांधने वाले लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जैसे सपूतों… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2025

In another post, the President extended her best wishes to all the people of Maharashtra on their state's formation day.

"The people of this land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have always had the spirit of patriotism and the courage to fight against injustice," Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सभी राज्यवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की इस धरती के लोगों में राष्ट्र-प्रेम की भावना और अन्याय के विरुद्ध संघर्ष करने का साहस सदा विद्यमान रहा है। महात्मा फुले, सावित्री बाई फुले और महादेव गोविंद रानाडे से… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2025

Great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Mahadev Govind Ranade, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale and Baba Saheb Ambedkar have given a new direction to the society, she said.

"Maharashtra will play an important role in making India a developed nation. I wish happiness and prosperity to this state and its residents," the President added.