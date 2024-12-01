President greets people of Nagaland on statehood day

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the people of Nagaland on their statehood day and said the strides made by the state in various development parameters are praiseworthy.

The northeastern state of Nagaland was formed on this day in 1963.

"Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the statehood day. Endowed with a rich heritage of flora and fauna, Nagaland is also a land of bravery. Nagaland's strides in various development parameters are praiseworthy. My best wishes to the people of this beautiful state for a peaceful, prosperous and progressive future," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV DV DV