President, Guv, CM greet people as Raja festival begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday greeted the people of Odisha as the three-day Raja festival began across the state.

The state welcomes the Raja festival every year as a mark of respect for womanhood, fertility, and the rhythms of Mother Earth. This time, the festival reflecting deep-rooted traditions and cultural pride, is observed between June 14 and 16.

President Murmu, who hails from Odisha, posted on X: "I am wishing my dear countrymen heartily on the occasion of Raja festival. On the arrival of rainy season, honouring Mother Earth this agrarian festival is observed by eating sweets, playing swings, kabaddi and betel and sweet drinks. This festival is celebrated for three days in Odisha. From this, we should take inspiration from walking in harmony with nature." She also said, "On the occasion of Raja festival, I wish happiness and prosperity for the state and the countrymen." The X handle of Governor Odisha said: "On the occasion of Krishivithik Gana Parv # Raja the Hon'ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK has extended his greetings and best wishes and wished that the eternal spirit of this festival may be felt by all. #RajaParba." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who hails from Keonjhar district, where Raja is a major festival, also wished the people of the state.

"Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Gana Parva, a unique tradition of honouring tradition, nature, motherhood and womanhood. May this festival bring joy and happiness to everyone's lives.#Raja #PahiliRaja," he said.

Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the people on the occasion and said: "Heartiest greetings to everyone on the occasion of Odisha's mass festival, Raja. May this unique tradition of paying homage to the land and mother fill everyone's lives with joy and happiness. #RajaParba." The nomenclature of the festival 'Raja' is rooted in the Sanskrit word 'Rajaswala' (meaning menstruation). Raja marks a symbolic period when Mother Earth is believed to rest and rejuvenate, like women during their menstrual cycle, said Asit Mohanty, a researcher in Odia culture. He said that the festival also witness the beginning of cultivation works which comes coinciding with the onset of the monsoon month 'Asadha'.

During the festival, young girls and women rejoice by wearing new clothes, applying henna and alta, playing traditional games, enjoying swings called - 'Raja Doli', and eating festive foods, mostly handmade cakes. Special sweets like Poda Pitha, Arisha, Kakara, and others are prepared at houses and offered to guests, Mohanty said.

The festival unfolds in four phases. The first day of the festival is called - 'Pahili Raja' (June 14), middle day is 'Raja Sankranti' (June 15), first day of Asadha, celebrating seasonal transition and 'Basi Raja' (June 16), the last day of the festival.

At the end of the festival, the women in houses observe a ritual called 'Basumati Snana' when the mother earth is bathed after her menstruation period, Mohanty said.

He said the girls are exempt from household work, and no farming or digging is done, showing reverence to nature's fertility during the three-day Raja festival.

Raja festivals are held across the state including state capital of Bhubaneswar.