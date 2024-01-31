Budget Session: President Murmu hails govt's efforts to uplift tribals

New Delhi: Thousands of tribal villages have received electricity, piped water supply, and road connectivity for the first time over the last 10 years, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In her address at a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament, the President commended the government's dedication to uplift those who have long been excluded from the development process.

"During the last 10 years, thousands of tribal villages have been provided with electricity and road connectivity for the first time. Lakhs of tribal families have now started getting piped water supply," she said.

Through a special campaign, the government is extending 4G internet connectivity to numerous villages predominantly inhabited by tribals.

Advertisment

President Murmu highlighted the establishment of the Van Dhan Kendras and the provision of minimum support price for over 90 forest produce, bringing significant advantages to the tribal communities.

"For the first time, my government has focused on development of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups. PM JANMAN Yojana with an outlay of around Rs 24,000 crore has been launched for these groups," she said.

Addressing a long-standing issue affecting generations of tribal families, Murmu mentioned the launch of a national mission to combat sickle cell anaemia.

To date, around one crore forty lakh people have been screened under this mission, she added.