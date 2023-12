Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reached Jaisalmer in Rajasthan to witness an integrated firepower demonstration at the Pokaran field firing range.

She was received at the air force station in Jaisalmer by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The president is scheduled to witness an integrated firepower demonstration at the Pokaran field firing range during her one-day visit, according to an official. PTI SDA ANB ANB