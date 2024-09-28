President inaugurates Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2024 at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here.

The eight-day-long Kala Mahotsav showcases the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of the north eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the cultural diversity, music, art and traditional attire of the northeastern states are the country's heritage.

The 'Mahotasav' is an effort to make the countrymen familiar with the traditions and the communities of the region, she said.

Murmu expressed confidence that the cultural event would act as a bridge between the northeast and the south of the country.

She hoped that many people would visit the 'Mahotsav' in the next eight days and connect with the culture of northeast.

The event is also an opportunity to promote cultural exchanges.

The people of northeast are known for their hospitality, hard work and enthusiasm and she got people's love whenever she visited there, she said.

It is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote the country's rich cultural heritage.

She appreciated the artistes and others who participated in the event and also the Union Ministries of Culture and DONER (Development of North-East Region) for organising the event.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy, Meghalaya Governor C H Vijayashankar, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the President attended the convocation of NALSAR University of Law here.

Earlier in the day, the President attended the convocation of NALSAR University of Law here.

The President was accorded a warm welcome by the Telangana Governor, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials when she arrived at the Begumpet airport here.