President lauds India's focus on green energy, environment-friendly products

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded India's increasing commitment to green energy, noting that non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity has increased from 81 gigawatts to 188 gigawatts in the last decade.

Advertisment

During her first address at the new Parliament building, she highlighted the global demand for eco-friendly products and underscored the government's emphasis on the 'Zero Effect Zero Defect' initiative.

"We are now giving a lot of focus to green energy. In 10 years, non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity has increased from 81 gigawatts to 188 gigawatts," she said.

In this period, solar power capacity has multiplied by 26 times, and wind power capacity has doubled, propelling India to the fourth position globally in renewable energy installed capacity. The country ranks fourth in wind power capacity and fifth in solar power capacity, the president said.

Advertisment

India has set a goal to achieve 50 per cent of its electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, Murmu said.

Over the past decade, 11 new solar parks have been established, with ongoing work on nine more solar parks, she said.

Murmu highlighted a recent initiative for solar rooftop installations which will benefit one crore families and reduce electricity bills while allowing surplus electricity to be sold in the power market.

Advertisment

The president commended the rapid progress in nuclear energy, with approval for 10 new nuclear power plants.

India is also advancing in Hydrogen energy, with two projects initiated in Ladakh and Daman-Diu.

Praising the government's work in ethanol blending, Murmu noted the accomplishment of the 12 per cent ethanol blending target and expressed confidence in achieving the 20 per cent target soon.

Advertisment

This, she said, would augment farmers' income, with government companies already procuring ethanol worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

Highlighting reduced forest and environment clearance timelines, Murmu noted the streamlined process takes less than 75 days compared to the previous 600 days.

She said the government is also promoting green mobility in a big way and lakhs of electric vehicles have been manufactured in the country in recent years. PTI GVS RHL