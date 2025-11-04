President launches 3D virtual tour of Raj Bhavan, Nainital

Nainital, Nov 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday launched a 3D virtual tour of Raj Bhavan, Nainital at a special ceremony to mark the 125th anniversary of its construction.

This virtual tour, which can be viewed on the Raj Bhavan's official website, will introduce visitors to the British era building's architecture and historical significance.

A short film on the Raj Bhavan, Nainital, which is the summer retreat of the governor, was also screened at the event.

"Just as the Rashtrapati Bhavan is a symbol of the republic in independent India, the Raj Bhavans in the states are symbols of the democratic system," the president said.

Murmu said in a parliamentary system, the governor is the constitutional head of the state.

She also expressed confidence that the governor and his team will continue to be a source of inspiration for the citizens of the state and that Uttarakhand will continue to progress on the path of continuous development.

Speaking at the event, Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (Retired) Gurmeet Singh said the building presents a wonderful confluence of the glorious history of the past, the creativity of the present, and the inspiration for the future.

The governor said the 3D virtual tour of Raj Bhavan is an excellent example of 'Digital India', where technology acts as a powerful tool for preserving culture and heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Justice G Narendra and state cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat were also present at the event.