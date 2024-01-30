President Macron launches special French language programme for Indian students

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the launch of 'Classes Internationales' (international classes), a special programme for Indian students to learn French for a year in France before pursuing the degree of their choice, from September.

Advertisment

Regardless of already being a French language learner or a complete beginner, a student can now be admitted to French-taught undergraduate programmes at higher education institutions in France after successfully completing a foundational year of immersive language training at that institution, the France Embassy said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The initiative is reflected in the joint statement endorsed by President Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 26, the embassy said.

"... both leaders have agreed to support the initiative of setting up international classes which will enable, from September 2024 onwards, Indian students to be taught French as a foreign language, methodology and academic contents in highly reputed French universities in France during one academic year, before entering their chosen curricula in France," the joint statement had said.

Advertisment

"The President stressed France’s commitment to opening up more opportunities for Indian students, exemplified by initiatives such as Classes Internationales, 5-year short-stay Schengen visa for alumni and the fact that India is now the largest beneficiary of French academic scholarships," the embassy said.

According to the statement, Macron reiterated, “We want to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030” and added that if this goal is met, "I would be the happiest President." The 'Classes Internationales' programme has been designed to help India's brightest high school graduates access France's rich, diverse, and world-renowned educational offerings without being limited to English-taught programmes alone, the embassy said.

The French President was on a two-day visit to India last week and was also the Chief guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. During his tour of Amber Fort, President Emmanuel Macron met Indian students from Alliance Française de Jaipur, the French departments of Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, and alumni back from France after graduation.

Advertisment

The 'Classes Internationales' programme will be open to all Indian students, irrespective of their current level of French, the embassy said.

"Academic excellence is the only prerequisite. The programme offers access to world-renowned French higher education institutions across all fields - universities, grandes écoles, engineering, management, sciences, humanities, arts, and other specialised schools," the statement said.

"Students will be immersed in French culture and language and can partake in the student activities of the institution like all other students.The French language classes will be tailored to the field of studies chosen by the student, complemented by preparatory courses in the field," it added.

"Outstanding students will be awarded scholarships by the Embassy of France in India to support their higher education in France. India is the largest beneficiary of French scholarships," it added. PTI GJS RPA