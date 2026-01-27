President meets guests from tribal communities, tableaux artists, other participants of R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday met guests from tribal communities, tableaux artists and other participants of the Republic Day Parade 2026 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, her office said.

The President's office shared pictures of the meetings on X.

"President Droupadi Murmu met guests from tribal communities, tableaux artists and tractor drivers, NSS (National Service Scheme) volunteers and NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets, officials and other participants of the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post said. PTI AKV AKV RUK RUK