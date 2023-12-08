President meets sportspersons, says nation counts on them to bring joy in upcoming Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met a group of sportspersons here and said the nation counts on their skill and dedication to bring joy and pride in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics next year.

The sportspersons were at the Rashtrapati Bhavan under the 'President with People' programme. The aim of the meeting was to establish a deeper connect with the sportspersons and acknowledge their valuable contributions.

"In a few months, the world will turn its attention to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics in 2024, and eyes of all Indians will be fixed on our sportspersons. We count on their skill, dedication and sportsmanship to bring joy and pride to our nation," Murmu said.

During the interaction with the sportspersons, the president said they have brought glory to the nation through their exemplary performances at the international stage.

"Their dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to excellence have not only showcased their individual prowess but have collectively elevated the name of India in the world of sports,” she said.

The president said at the recently held Asian Games and Para Asian Games, their extraordinary efforts resulted in a staggering 107 and 111 medals, respectively.

"This remarkable achievement not only speaks volumes about their talent but also exemplifies their indomitable spirit," she said, adding, "Their journey is not just about personal victories; it is about giving wings to the dreams of all Indians." She urged them to always remember that they are not just athletes but are ambassadors of Indian culture, values, and the spirit of a billion people. PTI SKL SMN