President Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar; will attend valedictory session of PBD convention on Friday

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to Odisha during which she will participate in the closing ceremony of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention.

Murmu landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport around 5:35 PM aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft. She was received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other dignitaries.

"I welcomed Her Excellency the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at the Bhubaneswar airport. Her presence will further enhance the quality of the 18th Overseas Indian Programme," Majhi posted on X.

Upon her arrival, the President’s cavalcade moved slowly towards Raj Bhavan amidst tight security. Enthusiastic crowds lined both sides of the streets to greet her, with cultural troupes and folk artistes performing along the route.

A press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that President Murmu will attend the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention on Friday at Janata Maidan here.

During the event, she will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to 27 distinguished members of the diaspora and deliver a speech between 3:00 PM and 4:30 PM. She will also tour exhibitions being held at the venue.

The 18th PBD, jointly organised by the ministry of external affairs and the Odisha government, started on January 8 and will continue till Friday. The convention’s theme is ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat’.

President Murmu will spend Thursday night at Raj Bhavan, where she is expected to meet prominent personalities. PTI AAM AAM MNB