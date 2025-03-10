President Murmu arrives in Chandigarh on 3-day visit to Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chandigarh on Monday evening for her three-day visit to Punjab and the Union Territory.

Upon her arrival at the Chandigarh airport, she was welcomed by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, said officials.

She came to Chandigarh after attending two events -- convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology and a state-level campaign 'Spiritual education for holistic well-being' of Brahma Kumaris in Haryana's Hisar.

Murmu will attend the convocation ceremonies of the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda and AIIMS, Bathinda on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the president will attend a civic reception at Mohali to be hosted by the Punjab government in her honour, said the officials.

On March 12, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh. PTI CHS KSS KSS