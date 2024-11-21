President Murmu arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Thursday as part of her two-day visit to Telangana.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among those who received the President at the Begumpet airport here.

The President will attend the 'Koti Deepotsavam', an event of mass lighting of 'Deepam' during the Hindu month of Kartik in the city tonight.

Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at the Lokmanthan-2024, a colloquium of "nationalist thinkers", in the city on November 22. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH