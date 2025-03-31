President Murmu arrives in Mumbai, to take part in RBI event on Tuesday

Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Monday on an official visit.

On Tuesday, she will grace the closing ceremony of the commemoration of the 90th year of the Reserve Bank of India.

Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Tourism and Mines Shambhuraj Desai, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and DGP Rashmi Shukla welcomed the President at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport, an official release said. PTI MR BNM