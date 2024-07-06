President Murmu arrives in Odisha on four-day visit

Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived here on a special IAF flight on Saturday on a four-day visit to Odisha.

Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi received her at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Murmu then went to a programme held on the occasion of the 96th death anniversary of Odia icon 'Utkalamani' Pandit Gopabandhu Das, who played a pioneering role in the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936.

Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj district of the state, is also scheduled to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, officials said.

She will visit Udayagiri caves and interact with the students of Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture the next day, they said.

On July 8, the President will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar and launch the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign.

Murmu will grace the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar on July 9.

She is scheduled to leave Odisha that day.