New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in a buggy at the Parliament House to deliver her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The president entered the House with the 'sengol' being carried in front of her.

She was followed by Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI ASK RHL