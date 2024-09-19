President Murmu arrives in Ranchi, to attend ICAR-NISA centenary celebrations on Friday

Ranchi, Sept 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Thursday evening on a two-day visit during which she would participate in the centenary celebrations of ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, officials said.

The president arrived around 7 pm, and went to the Raj Bhavan where she would stay the night, they said.

"We have made three-layered security arrangements in view of the president's visit with adequate deployment of officials and forces at three spots -- the airport, Raj Bhavan and the programme venue at ICAR," Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Traffic has also been diverted at several places, he said.

The programme at ICAR-NISA in Namkum will begin at 11.10 am on Friday.

The president will interact with scientists and also address farmers there, Ranchi's Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said.

All arrangements have been made in view of the visit, he said.

After attending the programme, the president will depart from the Ranchi airport around 1 pm for New Delhi. PTI NAM SOM