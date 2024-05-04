President Murmu arrives in Shimla for 5-day Himachal visit

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday arrived in Shimla on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.

She was welcomed in the state capital by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Kalyani Helipad, Chhabra, which lies close to the Rashtrapati Nivas, also called President's Retreat.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Cabinet minister Dhani Ram Shandil gave bouquets of flowers to the president.

During her visit, the president will stay at the President Retreat near Mashobra, about 14 km from Shimla.

The retreat, which was officially declared open for the general public on April 20 last year, will remain closed to the public till the president is in Shimla, officials said.

Shimla District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap told the media that the president would leave for Delhi on May 8.

Her itinerary includes a visit to the Shimla catchment area on May 5.

On May 7, she would perform a puja at Sankat Mochan and Tara Devi temples, take a stroll on Mall Road, enjoy a cultural evening at Gaiety Theatre, and join the dinner in her honour at Raj Bhavan.

On May 6, the president will attend the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala.

She is expected to award degrees and medals to several outstanding students, including 11 PhD and six MPhil gold medalists, as well as 25 postgraduate and five undergraduate toppers.

In light of her visit to Dharamshala, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has prohibited paragliding and drone movement for the day.

Police and security agencies will be exempt from these restrictions.

Repairs of roads from the airport to the retreat and Sankat Mochan and Tara Devi temples were taken up ahead of the president's visit and movement of heavy vehicles in the town was barred, officials said.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said security has been deployed to ensure smooth run of traffic. CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance. PTI BPL VN VN