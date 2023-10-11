President Murmu arrives in Srinagar, pays tribute at martyrs' memorial

Srinagar: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Army headquarters after arriving on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The president landed at the airport in Srinagar where she was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. She was also accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to the Union Territory, the officials said.

The president then travelled to Badamibagh Cantonment, the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps -- also known as the Chinar Corps -- where she paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the martyrs' memorial.

The president will attend the convocation ceremony of Kashmir University.

Following Murmu's arrival, Sinha said in a post on X, "Extended a warm welcome to Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on her arrival at Srinagar airport." Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas for the visit.

Security forces, including police and Central Reserve Police Force, have been deployed in and around Kashmir University.

Latest gadgetry such as drones and CCTV cameras are being used to maintain vigil in the city.