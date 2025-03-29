President Murmu asks people to adopt lifestyle conscious, sensitive towards environment

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday asked people to adopt a lifestyle which is conscious and sensitive towards environment so that it is not only protected but also made more vibrant.

Addressing the National Conference on Environment-2025 at the Vigyan Bhawan here, she said it is people's moral duty to provide a legacy of clean environment to the future generations.

Emphasising on environment conservation, Murmu said the basis of the Indian heritage of development is "nurture, not exploitation; protection, not elimination".

"In keeping with this heritage, we want to move forward towards a developed India," the president said.

Murmu said the people of tribal community have lived in harmony with nature for centuries and they have been taking care of the surrounding environment, plants and animals in every aspect of their lives.

"We should take inspiration from their lifestyle. Today, when the whole world is trying to solve the problem of global warming and climate change, the lifestyle of the tribal community becomes even more exemplary," she said.

The president asked people "to adopt a conscious and sensitive lifestyle towards environment so that the environment is not only protected but also enhanced and the environment can become more vibrant".

She said India and the entire world have to follow a path that is environment friendly, "only then will humanity make real progress".

Murmu said the country has presented many great examples to the world community through its green initiatives.

"I am confident that with the participation of all stakeholders and countrymen, we will play the role of green leadership at the global level. We all have to make India a developed nation by the year 2047 where the air, water, greenery and prosperity attract the entire world community," the president said.