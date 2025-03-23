President Murmu asks stakeholders to work collectively to make India TB-free

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said tuberculosis has socially and economically impacted millions worldwide and called on all stakeholders to work collectively to make India TB-free.

In her message on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, she underlined that united efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme have resulted in the reduction of TB cases in the country.

"I urge all stakeholders and participants to work collectively and make India TB-free," Murmu said.

She said the elimination of TB is a national and global health challenge.

This infectious disease has socially and economically impacted millions of people worldwide, the President said.

"Our united efforts to end TB and awareness campaigns under the National TB Elimination Programme have resulted in a huge reduction in TB cases in the country over the last decade," Murmu said.

This year's World Tuberculosis Day theme, 'Yes, we can end TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver', reflects the understanding that ending TB requires a united and concerted global effort, she said. PTI AKV DIV DIV