President Murmu attends 45th convocation of ISM-Dhanbad in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu attended the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT (Indian School of Mines) in Dhanbad on Friday.

During the convocation, Murmu conferred the President's Gold Medal to Priyanshu Sharma, the top-ranking BTech graduate in computer science and engineering.

The President also released a customised postal stamp, including a special cover of the institute, which would commemorate its 100 glorious years.

A total of 1,880 students from the 2024-25 batch were awarded degrees (1,055 undergraduate and 711 postgraduate) across various disciplines, marking their formal induction into the league of accomplished IIT (ISM) alumni.

A total of 37 students got gold medals, 35 silver, and 21 sponsored medals and awards during the ceremony.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Governor Santosh Gangwar and Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar were also present at the function.

"The convocation holds special significance as it forms a central part of the institute's centenary celebrations, symbolising 100 years of unwavering dedication to nation-building through science, technology, and education", an official said.

The institute, established on December 9, 1926, began its journey as the Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology.

Modeled on the Royal School of Mines, London, the institute was founded with the specific aim of training highly skilled professionals for India's fast-growing mining industry.

The foundation of the institute was laid under the visionary guidance of its first Principal, David Penman, and it was formally inaugurated by Lord Irwin, the then Viceroy of India.

Murmu was the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014.

On Thursday, Murmu attended the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, which marked the graduation of the institute's first MBBS batch, admitted in 2019.

The President reached Ranchi on Thursday evening and spent the night at the Raj Bhavan.