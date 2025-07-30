President Murmu attends first convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday attended the first convocation of AIIMS-Kalyani in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Murmu was the chief guest at the function, which was also attended by Governor C V Ananda Bose, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur.

The convocation marked the graduation of the first MBBS batch of the institute, admitted in 2019, along with Post-Doctoral Certificate Course (PDCC) scholars.

A total of 48 MBBS students and nine PDCC students received their degrees. PTI SCH ACD