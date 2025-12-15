President Murmu awards MP station for energy conservation initiatives

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the National Energy Conservation Award, 2025, to Miyana Railway Station in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for its significant initiatives in energy conservation.

Officials stated that the Indian Railways achieved a new milestone in energy conservation on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

"The award, given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), recognises outstanding efforts in energy conservation. Miyana Railway Station was selected for its effective use of LED lighting, BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans, and 30-70% smart lighting circuit operation systems," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

"These measures have helped the station save 9,687 units of electrical energy, reflecting Railways' strong focus on energy efficiency and sustainable development," it added.

The award was received by the General Manager of the West Central Railway Zone, Shobhana Bandopadhyaya. The station was recognised as the Best Performing Unit in the Transport Category. PTI JP AMJ AMJ