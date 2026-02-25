President Murmu bats for cultivation of medicinal plants to benefit farmers, soil health

Buldhana, Feb 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday made a strong pitch for medicinal plants, saying their cultivation improves not only the financial condition of farmers but also boosts soil health.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Arogya Fair 2026 at Shegaon in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, she said the "valuable wealth" of medicinal plants is important not only for providing raw materials for medicines but also for environmental balance.

Describing good health as the ultimate happiness in life, she said healthy citizens play a key role in making the country strong, and added that disease prevention is beneficial for individuals and also reduces the burden on the country's health care system.

The Union Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy), in collaboration with All India Ayurvedic Congress has organised the National Arogya Fair here between February 25 and 28.

The President said she promotes ayurveda and leads an ayurvedic way of life.

She was born and brought up in the lap of nature, she said.

"It is said that nature takes care of all the needs of the body. But time has now changed and we have to depend on others for medicines as jungle are vanished today. Jungles are being burnt and ayurvedic herbs and medicinal plants are also getting finished. Hence, today I feel that not only the government but everyone should think about it and work towards the growth of medicinal plants for better health," she said.

Even ayurveda researchers are finding it hard to get medicinal plants, President Murmu said.

She stressed the need for cultivation of medicinal plants without depending on the government.

"Indian tradition says 'aarogyam paramam sukham', meaning holistic health is the greatest happiness. The body is the primary means to fulfill all duties. Healthy citizens play an important role in making the country strong," President said.

AYUSH medical methods have made invaluable contributions in keeping the citizens of the country healthy, and yoga and ayurveda have been serving people since the time when modern medicine was not prevalent, she said.

"In our agriculture fields, kitchens and forest areas, there is a valuable treasure of medicinal plants and health-protecting herbs. Conservation and promotion of this valuable wealth is important not only for providing raw materials for medicines but also for environmental balance. Cultivation of medicinal plants not only improves the economic condition of farmers but also helps in soil health and conservation," she added.

Therefore, promoting AYUSH methods improves not only people's physical and economic health but also strengthens environmental conservation, the President noted.

The notion is gaining acceptance worldwide that for complete human health, both mind and body must be healthy. Ayurveda, yoga and other AYUSH methods show the path to living a healthy and balanced life, Murmu said.

Ayurveda provides scientific rules for diet, daily and seasonal routine, and disease prevention. This system is not limited to disease treatment but is the science of holistic health management. Yoga emphasises asanas, pranayama, and meditation to keep body and mind healthy. Naturopathy tells ways to treat and stay healthy using elements available in nature. The siddha system provides a holistic approach to health care, she said.

According to her, although Unani and homeopathy did not originate in India, they are now integral parts of the AYUSH system and play an important role in keeping countrymen healthy.

Unani's use has almost stopped in its country of origin, while it is being used extensively in India. It is a universally accepted fact that the policy of 'prevention is better than cure' is the most effective. Disease prevention is beneficial not only for the individual but also reduces the burden on the country's health service system. That is why emphasis is now being laid on preventive steps like regular exercise, proper diet, and balanced lifestyle, she said.

The world now understands the importance of integrated medical systems in preventing diseases. People worldwide are adopting yoga as part of a stress-free and healthy lifestyle. People around the world are benefiting from ayurvedic treatments and medicines, President Murmu added.

Leveraging the accumulated knowledge heritage of AYUSH medical methods, the Indian government took many steps in the last decade to give the world a healthy future, she said.

AYUSH departments have been established in all new AIIMS hospitals in the country. Many improvements have been made in AYUSH education and training to increase the availability of professionals in this field. The National Institute of Sowa Rigpa in Leh is promoting medicine, education, and research, Murmu added.

Evidence-based research, standardisation of medicines, and quality control measures will further increase the recognition and acceptability of AYUSH methods, she said.

"Through modern scientific interventions, innovations and global cooperation, we will be able to make AYUSH simpler, more accessible and popular, and successfully integrate it into the contemporary health system," she said.

Earlier, the President offered prayers at the Shri Gajanan Maharaj temple in Shegaon.

In her speech, Murmu said she felt heartfelt joy in being present in the sacred land of Gajanan Maharaj, who dedicated his entire life to public welfare.

His mantra of 'Gan Gan Ganat Bote' teaches to view all living beings with equal sentiment. This teaching is an eternal truth, she said. PTI COR CLS VT NP