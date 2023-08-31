President Murmu begins her Chhattisgarh visit by offering prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur

Raipur, Aug 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Raipur on Thursday on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, began her tour by offering prayers at Lord Jagannath temple here.

Advertisment

Murmu arrived shortly after 11 am by a special aircraft at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in state capital Raipur, where Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar and other senior officials welcomed her, government officials said.

The president received a Guard of Honour at the airport and then headed to Lord Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar area, the officials said.

"The President offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra ji and Subhadra ji at the temple and prayed for everyone's well-being, prosperity and progress of the people of the country," a government official here said.

Advertisment

She was accompanied by the governor, the CM, her daughter Itishree Murmu and officials at the temple, he said.

Lord Jagannath temple was built here in 2003, three years after the formation of Chhattisgarh state in 2000. It was built on the lines of Lord Jagannath temple of Puri (Odisha). The main structure of the temple is built on a high platform. Idols made of neem wood from Odisha have been installed in the temple, he said.

From the temple, the president left for Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Centre in Raipur, where she was scheduled to inaugurate 'Sakaratmak Parivartan ka Varsh' (Year of Positive Change) programme at a Brahma Kumaris Centre in Raipur.

Advertisment

In the afternoon, she will visit Guru Ghasidas museum, an official release said.

The president will later proceed to Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) for an overnight stay.

On Friday, she will visit the Mahamaya temple in Ratanpur town of Bilaspur district. She will later attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

After returning from Bilaspur, she will meet delegates belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur. PTI TKP NP