President Murmu begins her two-day visit to Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Daman, Nov 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday began her two-day visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.

On the first day of her visit, the president landed at Daman in the afternoon and a guard of honour was accorded to her at the Daman Airport, a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

In the evening, she visited a recently-inaugurated aviary in Jampore area of Daman and also paid a visit to a government engineering college and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Varkund area of Daman, the officials said.

She then visited Namo Path, a picturesque walkway along the seashore, where artistes performed various folk dances at different spots along the route.

On November 13, president Murmu will interact with students and faculty of various educational institutions at the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa town in neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli district of the Union Territory.

She will then inaugurate a government school at Zanda Chowk and address a public function at Silvassa.

On the same evening, she will also visit INS Khukri Memorial at Chakratirth beach in Diu, officials said.