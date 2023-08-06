President Murmu bets on women to propel nation, CM Stalin says work on to bring out new state education policy

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said educated women can make a greater contribution to the economy, provide leadership in various sectors and create a positive impact on society.

Advertisment

In her address at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras here, she expressed joy at the fact that more than 50 per cent of the about 1.85 lakh students currently studying at the varsity and its affiliated colleges are girls.

"I am delighted to note further that 70 per cent of the 105 students who received gold medals today are girls," she further said. "The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality." By investing in the education of girls, "we are investing in the progress of our nation," she added.

She underlined that educated women can make greater a contribution to the economy, provide leadership in various sectors and create a positive impact on society.

Advertisment

Governor R N Ravi urged the graduating students to explore numerous unprecedented opportunities of "entrepreneurship in resurgent India with self-confidence, dream big and put their heart and soul into fulfilling their dreams." In his address, Stalin said his government is intensely working on formulating a unique "State Education Policy" in tune with Tamil Nadu's history, industrial-thought process and future goals and a vision for economic development. The DMK regime is ideologically opposed to the National Education Policy 2020 of the BJP-led Centre.

Reeling out statistics on the large number of educational and research institutions in the state, including state-run ones, Stalin said Tamil Nadu is a front-runner in education and attributed the success to the seeds sown to nurture learning about a century ago during the Justice Party-led regime.

Of the top 100 educational institutions in the country, 18 are in Tamil Nadu, which excels in higher education, he said.

Advertisment

The CM pointed to the establishment of Annamalai University at Chidambaram in 1929 during the time of the Justice Party, the ruling DMK's ideological forerunner.

"Today, in our Dravidian model rule, we are encouraging higher education," he said and added that research is being promoted. He also highlighted the state government's schemes, including the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to girls (who studied in government schools) to pursue undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

Congratulating the graduating students, Murmu said the university, founded in 1857, has the distinction of being one of the oldest modern universities in India. Throughout its journey of over 165 years, University of Madras has adhered to high standards of academics, providing an environment that fosters intellectual curiosity and critical thinking, she said.

Advertisment

The varsity has been a cradle of learning, producing countless scholars, leaders, and visionaries. They have also influenced the world of learning in the global context. "It has a rich history and glorious legacy," she said.

Murmu and Stalin listed eminent personalities, including iconic freedom fighters and scientists, who had studied in Madras University.

Murmu mentioned six former Presidents including S Radhakrishnan and A P J Abdul Kalam, scientists like Sir C V Raman and freedom fighters such as Chakravarthi Rajagopalachari and Sarojini Naidu. Stalin recalled that celebrated medical doctor Muthulakshmi Reddy and Dravidian stalwart Perarignar Anna (former Chief Minister CN Annadurai) graduated from the varsity. The CM said he too is a graduate of the varsity.

President Murmu told the outgoing batch that the alumni of the varsity can play a significant role in its growth as a global centre of excellence.

Speaking about the future role that the varsity should play, the President said it should be at the forefront of finding learning-based solutions to the problems being faced by the nation and the world.

Hailing the didactic Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' and its wisdom, she said it has been guiding all of us for centuries. The great Bhakti tradition of poetry originated in Tamil Nadu and it was taken to the nof the nation by wandering saints, she noted and remarked how the temple architecture of Tamil Nadu, and the statues and sculptures are a tribute to human excellence.

Earlier, Murmu was accorded a guard of honour at Raj Bhavan. PTI VGN VGN ANE