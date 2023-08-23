President Murmu calls for building self-reliant India by 2040

Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday called for building an "atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) India by 2040 with the country equally committed towards fulfilling its responsibility towards humanity.

She asserted India is on its way to become the third largest world economy and noted New Delhi is trying to find collective solutions to global problems with the help of G20 member countries.

India currently holds the presidency of the Group of 20, an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies.

The President, who is on a three-day Goa visit, was addressing a special session of the state assembly here.

“By the year 2040, we want to create an India which will be 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and at the same time also fulfil its responsibility towards humanity,” she said.

Murmu maintained India of 2040 will embrace various aspects of modernity while assimilating its glorious past.

The President noted youths and women must be at the forefront to show direction to society.

“We want a country whose diversity would be alive and unity would be intact,” she added.

The President pointed out that world's perception towards India has changed.

“India has become the world's fifth largest economy and is on its way to become the third largest. With the help of G20 countries, India is trying to find collective solution to global problems. We have a good opportunity to showcase our strength and culture to the world and we should take utmost benefit out of this (G20 presidency)," Murmu said.

She said in the ongoing 'Amrit Kaal', described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence in 2047, Goa should provide a model of development which could be emulated by other states.

Murmu said she is hopeful that Goa will take advantage of its rich resources and emerge as a model of development for rest of the states.

Earlier, the President was accorded a warm welcome at the assembly complex by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. PTI RPS RSY