President Murmu calls for extensive research on untouched aspects of Ayurveda

Puri, Dec 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday emphasised the importance of extensive research in Ayurveda and said it holds remedies for many diseases.

Speaking at the 75th Foundation Day celebration of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College here, she highlighted the connection between yoga, nature, and disease-free living.

"Research can prove the scientific basis of any method. Evidence builds trust, which leads to wider acceptance," she said, encouraging Ayurveda students to focus not only on treating patients but also on conducting research.

She expressed confidence that students of the Mahavidyalaya will carry out research on the untouched aspects of Ayurveda, besides serving as doctors.

She said that research would establish the authenticity of this ancient medical system and increase its recognition across the world.

Murmu also acknowledged the knowledge held by tribal elders regarding herbal treatments for certain diseases, expressing concern that this traditional knowledge is gradually fading.

"Traditional knowledge is slowly disappearing. I hope some of you (students) will be interested in exploring the scientific basis of that treatment. By doing so, the method can be saved from extinction and also be beneficial to society," Murmu, who hails from Santal community in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, said.

She also mentioned the palm leaf manuscripts at the state museum, which contain valuable information on Ayurveda and other medicinal methods, and encouraged researchers to bring these hidden treatments to light through their work.

"Apart from literature, there are descriptions of medical methods in those palm-leaf manuscripts. In this direction, I hope that you will make efforts to bring our hidden treatment methods to the public by doing research," the President said.

Murmu said around the world people are now eager to learn Yoga and Ayurveda.

"By maintaining a balanced diet, we can stay healthy. Yoga can help to keep diseases at bay," she said, adding 'Be Yoga Yukta to remain Roga Mukta' (remain connected with Yoga to be free from diseases).

Acknowledging the era of science and technology, the President pointed out that modern technologies like AI, machine learning, and quantum computing are advancing research.

However, she emphasised that understanding our past traditions in fields like medicine, mathematics, astronomy, and architecture is crucial to shaping the future.

"We must recognise the present requirements and prepare a blueprint for the future. But, without knowing our past, we cannot understand the present, nor can we decide the future course of action. We should be aware of our glorious past," she said.

She cited renowned figures like Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, and Sushruta for their significant contributions to science and medicine.

The event was also attended by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the function, Majhi said the state government will soon open two Ayush Hospitals in Ganjam and Dhenkanal districts. PTI AAM RG AAM MNB