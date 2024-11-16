President Murmu condoles death of newborns in Jhansi hospital fire

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the news of the death of newborns in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district was heartbreaking as she prayed for the recovery of the injured babies.

Advertisment

At least 10 children died in the blaze on Friday night while 16 others were battling for life after being injured in the incident.

"The news of the death of several newborn babies in the accident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh is extremely heartbreaking.

"May God give strength to the bereaved parents and families to bear this cruel blow. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured babies," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Advertisment