President Murmu condoles demise of ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, says country loses eminent personality

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and said his impact on the national political space will always be remembered.

Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.

"In the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, the country has lost an eminent personality who was dedicated to serving the people. His contribution to the progress of Kerala and his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and his countless followers," Murmu tweeted. PTI AKV AQS