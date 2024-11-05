President Murmu condoles demise of Sharda Sinha, says her melodious singing will remain immortal

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of famous folk singer Sharda Sinha and said that her melodious singing will remain immortal.

Sinha, who was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, died on Tuesday night. She was 72.

"The news of the demise of Dr Sharda Sinha ji, a famous singer known as Bihar's Nightingale, is extremely sad. Sharda Sinha ji gained immense popularity in the music world by giving her melodious voice to Bihari folk songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri. Today, on the day of Chhath Puja, her melodious songs must be creating a divine atmosphere of devotion in the country and abroad," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in the year 2018, the President said.

"Her melodious singing will remain immortal. I express my deepest condolences to her family and fans," Murmu said. PTI AKV NB