President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Chhattisgarh accident

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Chhattisgarh and expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Eighteen people, including 17 women, were killed and four injured when the mini goods vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday.

The victims were returning in the vehicle meant for transporting goods after plucking tendu leaves from a forest, police said.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the president said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI AKV AKV SZM