President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Chhattisgarh road accident

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the loss of 13 lives in a road accident in Chhattisgarh and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Thirteen people, all women and children, died, and 14 were injured in a collision between a trailer and a goods truck on late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in the Raipur district.

"The news of the death of many people, including children and women, in a road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons. PTI AKV NSD NSD