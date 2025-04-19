President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Delhi building collapse

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives due to a building collapse in Delhi and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.

Eleven people, including three children, were killed after the four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar in the early hours of Saturday. At least 11 more people were injured in the incident.

"The news of the deaths of many people including children and women in the unfortunate incident of collapse of a building in Mustafabad, Delhi is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI AKV RC