President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Goa nightclub fire

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed deep pain over the loss of lives in the Goa nightclub fire incident, and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 25 people were killed and six others suffered injuries in a massive fire that erupted at a nightclub in North Goa after midnight on Sunday "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President said in a post on X.

The fire took place at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa.

The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established, police said. PTI ACB DV DV