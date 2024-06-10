President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer has said.

"I am deeply distressed to learn of a bus accident in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a number of pilgrims have died. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.