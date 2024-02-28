President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Jharkhand train accident

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in Jharkhand's Jamtara district and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

At least two people were run over and killed by a train near Kaljharia in the Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said.

"The news of sudden death of many people in a train accident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X, in Hindi. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK