President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J&K road accident

NewsDrum Desk
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the cadets during the presentation of the President’s Colour to Armed Forces Medical College, in Pune

President Droupadi Murmu (File image)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu mourned the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families.

Ten people were killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and fell into a gorge in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Tavera, was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and it fell into a 300-foot gorge at the Battery Cheshma area of the district around 1:15 am.

"The news of people getting killed after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Ramban area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

