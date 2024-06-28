President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Karnataka road accident

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Haveri district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Thirteen people, including two children died, and four others were injured after the van they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi Taluk early on Friday, police said.

"It is saddening to learn of the death of several pilgrims including women and children in a bus accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV AKV DV DV