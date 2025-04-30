President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Kolkata fire accident

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The sad news of loss of lives in Kolkata fire incident is very disturbing and painful, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

She offered deep condolences to bereaved family members and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Fifteen people, including a woman and two children, were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a devastating fire at a hotel in the Mechuapatti area of central Kolkata on Tuesday.

"The sad news of loss of lives in the fire accident in a building in Kolkata is very disturbing and painful. My deep condolences to members of the bereaved family. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X. PTI AKV NB