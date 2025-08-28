President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Palghar building collapse

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the loss of lives due to a building collapse in Maharashtra is extremely tragic and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 17 people were killed and several injured after an allegedly unauthorised building, housing 50 flats, collapsed in Vijay Nagar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday.

"The collapse of a building in Virar, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of several people is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the President said in a post on X in Hindi.