President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Prayagraj road accident

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Ten people travelling in a Bolero car were killed in a head-on collision with a bus on a highway in the Meja police station area of Prayagraj late Friday night.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident on Mirzapur Highway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI AKV NB NB