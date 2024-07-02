President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Rajasthan accident

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Six women and two children were among nine people killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in the state's Karauli district on Monday.

"The news of the death of many people, including children and women, in a road accident in Karauli, Rajasthan is sad. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

According to police, the deceased were related and hailed from Mandrayal. They were returning home after offering prayers at a temple in Karauli. PTI AKV RHL