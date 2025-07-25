President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Rajasthan school building collapse

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the death of several students in a school building collapse in Rajasthan is extremely tragic as she extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

A portion of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district early this morning, leaving at least six children dead and 29 injured, police said.

The children at the Piplod Government School in Manoharthana block of the district were assembling for morning prayers when the incident took place.

"The news of the collapse of a school roof in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, resulting in the death and injury of several students, is extremely tragic. I pray that God grants strength to the grieving families to bear this pain.

"I wish for the speedy recovery of the students injured in this accident," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.