President Droupadi Murmu condoles loss of lives in Unnao road accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Eighteen people died and 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Jojikot village in Unnao.

"The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said on X.