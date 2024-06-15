National

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

Rescue operation underway after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Several passengers feared dead.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Ten tourists were killed and 13 injured when their tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda river on the Badrinath national highway in Uttarakhand this morning.

In a post on X in Hindi, Murmu said, "The news of the death of several people in a road accident in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand is sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

